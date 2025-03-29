Norfolk Gardens Park: Expansion to park almost complete
Turf has been laid on the park area, on the former Hall Ings road, and much of the tree, shrub and flower planting is now complete.
Signage directing walkers and cyclists has also been installed in the park.
An opening date for the park has not yet been set.
Work continues on a neighbouring “pocket park” on the former NCP car park site. Trees are being planted on that site, but work is not as far along as on Norfolk Gardens.
The latest update from the team behind the project said: “Work at Norfolk Gardens is now almost complete with some final touches to be made in the next few weeks.
“The new space forms part of our wider work to make the heart of Bradford a greener and more sustainable environment for all.”
The scheme is part of the Government Funded Transforming Cities Fund – a project that has also seen streets including Broadway, Market Street and Bank Street pedestrianised, with new green spaces, planting and seating installed.
