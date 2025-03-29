Norfolk Gardens Park: Expansion to park almost complete

By Chris Young
Published 29th Mar 2025, 11:16 BST
The expanded Norfolk Gardens Park in Bradford city centre is “almost complete” with just a few final touches needed before it opens to the public.

Turf has been laid on the park area, on the former Hall Ings road, and much of the tree, shrub and flower planting is now complete.

Signage directing walkers and cyclists has also been installed in the park.

An opening date for the park has not yet been set.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Norfolk Gardens March 28 2Norfolk Gardens March 28 2
Norfolk Gardens March 28 2

Work continues on a neighbouring “pocket park” on the former NCP car park site. Trees are being planted on that site, but work is not as far along as on Norfolk Gardens.

The latest update from the team behind the project said: “Work at Norfolk Gardens is now almost complete with some final touches to be made in the next few weeks.

“The new space forms part of our wider work to make the heart of Bradford a greener and more sustainable environment for all.”

The scheme is part of the Government Funded Transforming Cities Fund – a project that has also seen streets including Broadway, Market Street and Bank Street pedestrianised, with new green spaces, planting and seating installed.

Related topics:WorkTreesGovernment

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice