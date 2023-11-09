National Geographic has suggested things to do, where to eat and where to stay along the North York Moors trail named a ‘quintessential countryside getaway’ where you can follow in the footsteps of monks and literary heroes.

This beautiful yet wild part of North Yorkshire has it all; countryside landscapes, history, parks and more. It was the heather-clad moorlands in the North York Moors that inspired Frances Hodgson Burnett’s book The Secret Garden.

There are plenty of hiking paths, country pubs and villages steeped in history that attract visitors from all over the world.

You will also pass the Howardian Hills, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and sits on the southern edge of the national park.

North York Moors National Park. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

National Geographic has revealed recommendations of what to do on the trail, where to eat and where to stay.

What to do on the North York Moors trail

The trail takes you through the unspoilt North York Moors countryside and in the south west, which is a five-mile walking route that travels from the 12th century Byland Abbey, the path takes you to the villages of Wass and Oldstead as well as Snever Wood before returning back to the start.

From there, you can take a short drive to Sutton Bank, where bikes can allow you to soak up gorgeous views of the deep-green Vale of Mowbray. This area is also a Dark Sky Discovery Site, so you can enjoy a spot of stargazing. You can also enjoy one of the guided night walks that are held throughout the year.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway also turns 50 this year and is hosting a variety of events to celebrate its anniversary, including a luxury ride on the Pullman Dining Train, which runs until mid-November. The delicious menu served includes a Wensleydale cheese and vegetable bake.

Lawnsgate Farm is also just 11 miles away from Whitby, North York Moors natives Aidan and Ella Foord arrange guided llama tours, an hour and a half trek around the farm to a four-hour excursion into the Moors, with llamas in tow.

Where to eat along the North York Moors trail

Traditional pub The Crown and Cushion in Welburn has been highlighted as the place to eat along the trail.

With its comforting dishes including the steak and ale pie made with slow-braised Yorkshire Wagyu, chunky chips, spring greens and homemade gravy, this pub is the perfect pit stop to escape the cold weather along the trail.

Most ingredients are sourced from a kitchen garden 30 miles away in Mount St John and other suppliers from across the country.

Where to stay along the North York Moors trail

Castle Howard, an 18th century stately home, offers cottages in local villages. Self-catering The Green, in Coneysthorpe, is the recommended as a picket-fenced, antique-clad English lodge.