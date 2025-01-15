An overhaul of waste services in North Yorkshire could see households given two extra wheelie bins at a cost of more than £8m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council is looking to standardise its rubbish and recycling collections across the county.

Currently, each area has its own arrangements which were put in place by the former borough and district councils before the launch of the unitary authority in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new schedule would see the whole county adopt the system currently in use in Selby of alternate fortnightly collections for recycling — one for paper and card and another for glass, cans and other recyclable materials.

Households in North Yorkshire are set to get two extra bins as part of an overhaul of waste collections.

Areas currently using boxes and bags for recycling would get two 240-litre wheelie bins instead.

Non-recyclable waste collections would continue to be on a fortnightly basis, as would garden waste collections.

The changes would mean households which sign up to the green waste collection service having four wheelie bins outside their home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council chiefs say the new systen will increase the amount and quality of recycling collected at the kerbside, reduce the cost of collection, and helps towards carbon reduction.

The council has calculated that it will cost around £8m to implement the changes, although officers estimate the move could save more than £500,000 a year.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Councillor Greg White, said: “Residents have told us that we should focus on providing the best value for money and do what we can to help to improve recycling in the county.

“The comprehensive modelling exercise showed that we can be more efficient and cost-effective by adopting this proposed model, as well as ensuring everyone across North Yorkshire receives the same service, regardless of where they live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council chiefs admit the proposed alternate fortnightly kerbside service would not be suitable for every location and some residents could still be issued with bags and boxes.

Cllr White added: “We do acknowledge that one model doesn’t fit all, and, if introduced, we would look at bespoke collection methods including smaller bins, bags, frequent collections of smaller containers and community recycling points, if required.”

The council says a consultation exercise found residents preferred wheelie bins to boxes and bags.

If approved, the changes would be introduced in the Malton area this summer, with the new system phased in over the next two to three years elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the council’s executive committee will vote on the changes on Tuesday next week.