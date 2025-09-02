A review of public toilets in North Yorkshire could see some conveniences closed and others given an upgrade.

Usage fees could also be introduced for toilets that are currently free to use as part of the changes by North Yorkshire Council.

The authority is working on a review after it took control of dozens of conveniences from the former borough and district councils.

The council is now responsible for more than 90 public toilets across the county — more than any other council in the country, according to officials.

Public toilets in Catterick Garrison.

The facilities cost around £1.2m a year to run, despite their provision not being a statutory requirement for the authority.

A new service plan is being drawn up which will dictate how the authority runs the services over the next decade.

A draft version sent out to parish and town councils for consultation said the authority wanted to make all North Yorkshire Council-operated toilets of ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ standard by 2035.

At present, officers have classified only 21 sites as excellent, with 49 graded as good and 22 as poor/unacceptable.

Of the council-operated toilets, 63 are currently free to use.

Entry fees to other toilets, which range from 20p to 40p, bring in £213,000 a year in come, although it costs the authority more than £50,000 to maintain and repair the entry systems, with vandalism a major problem.

The council is proposing to charge a fee for all toilets classified as excellent, with the option to pay with cash and by card or phone, if possible.

The authority wants all toilets to have at least 35 customers a day, with those with few users potentially closed or seeing their opening times cut.

Other aspirations include a consistent standard of cleaning across the network, improved facilities for disabled users and more changing places toilets for those with additional needs.

North Yorkshire Council leader Carl Les said the review was ongoing with the results expected later this year.

“We won’t know if there will be any changes until we are presented with the findings from the review, although it is more than likely we will be making some alterations to the services,” he added.

The council is also planning to look at opportunities to hand control of toilets to parish and town councils.