Amy Purvis, 36, from Richmond, died after her car was struck by another vehicle whose driver, a 58-year-old man who also died, strayed across the central reservation into her lane.

She was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries after the collision on December 14 but passed away two days later.

Her family have confirmed that the mother-of-two's organs have been donated to help others.

Amy was a professional singer and vocal coach who was a leader and founder of Euphoria and Youthphoria choirs, based in Barnard Castle, and was also involved with Deerbolt Ladies Choir in Teesdale.

The crash took place on the stretch of the A66 between Bowes and Greta Bridge near Rokeby.

A statement from Amy's family read: “Our beautiful Amy who was so loved by everyone, passed away in hospital on Thursday December 16 following a collision on Tuesday evening.

“Amy was a caring daughter, amazing sister, much-loved auntie, loving partner to Steven and a wonderful mummy to her two precious girls.

“Anyone who has met Amy will testify that she always tried to help and make a difference to the lives of other people.

“We are immeasurably proud that many of Amy’s organs will be used to save the lives of others.

“Our Christmas will be difficult this year but we take much comfort that because Amy was a registered organ donor, there are families who will receive phone calls this week to say that they have been found a donor match for life-changing surgery.

“Our family would like thank everyone who has worked so hard to look after Amy this week including Durham Constabulary. The ambulance and fire service and the amazing staff at James Cook University Hospital.

“We will love Amy forever”.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the two-vehicle crash, which occurred at around 10pm on a single carriageway stretch of road.

Members of the musical community have also paid tribute to Amy.

Voices of Darlington posted: "The world has lost one of the most inspirational, positive, funny, caring and talented singers and choir leaders, the beautiful Amy Purvis who led Euphoria Choir in Barnard Castle.

"Amy was too my friend, leading very similar paths, and her sudden passing is a shock to us all. We met as singing teachers years ago and became friends.

"Amy and I had an agreement that we would always have each other’s backs in the choir and singing world, supporting one another throughout the pandemic especially, and covering my choir sessions when I needed her and vice versa - though she had never yet taken me up on my offer, or wanted or expected even a penny in return. We clicked immediately, we understood each other and I trusted her implicitly as she forever had the needs of everyone around her at the forefront of everything she did.

"My choirs adored her sessions, and adored Amy. My thoughts and love are with every single one of her family and friends and the wonderful singers at Euphoria Choir.

"Fly high, sing lots, and get heaven singing in harmony, Amy!"

Rachel Atkinson added: "I lost a friend today, the quite extraordinary Amy Purvis. I feel numb yet my mind is racing. I could witter on about how amazing she was but she’d hate that so I’ll just list some of the things that I don’t want to forget.

"Like drinking too much Zubrowka the night before a Christmas party leaving us both worse than useless and nursing hangovers before the party even started. Endless cleaning and decorating as she made her new house a home. Painting chairs in the sunshine in her yard. Painting her bedroom floorboards. Making birthday cakes for my boys. Keeping me going when I was at a low ebb. Falling out and making up. Making blinds for her bedroom, cutting them too short and botching a fix that she claimed to be happy with. Eating curry on our knees and being made to watch a Rocky film late into the night.

"But mostly, the last time I saw her, just under two weeks ago. She was doing what she did best; larking around while being the consummate professional and drawing the very best out of us, her choir. I think we made her proud that day as we raised the roof of Startforth Church at our first gig since lockdown and I’m so very glad we got to sing again for her."

Amy was driving a Toyota Yaris eastbound along the A66 when it was struck by a Nissan X-Trail which, for reasons yet to be established, crossed the carriageway causing a head-on crash.

The identity of the driver of the Nissan is not being released by police at present.

Neither vehicle was carrying any other passengers.