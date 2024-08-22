North Yorkshire mum has lived with cancer for over 20 years - and praises mindfulness and wellbeing

A mum-of-two thought to be one of Britain’s longest survivors of incurable cancer believes her attention to her mental wellbeing has allowed her to live well alongside the disease.

Laura Ashurst, from Stokesley in North Yorkshire, was first diagnosed with cancer 23 years ago when her son was just six-months-old and her daughter was three.

Her primary breast cancer spread to her lungs and she’s spent the last 16 years living with incurable Stage Four cancer. Despite advancements in treatment, the average life expectancy following a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer is between three and five years.

However, on business coach Ian Kinnery’s ‘The changing world of work’ YouTube series, Laura revealed how she’s not only survived following the terminal diagnosis – but thrived.

Laura Ashurst, from North Yorkshire, who has lived with cancer for over 20 years

“We can be in front of the best oncologists or have access to the best drugs, but what also determines our ability to live well is the mental space we carry around each day,” said Laura.

“Practicing self-kindness gives you reserves to show kindness to others. We all need help and support to develop our ability to show self-kindness.

“When I was diagnosed I was given just two years to live. But I’m still here, and that’s testimony to the exquisite sensitivity my disease has to the aromatase inhibitor drug Letrozole alongside the complementary support I gain from embedding mindfulness and meditation into my life.”

Having trained in mindfulness and meditation, she’s since launched a business called Living with Hope.

“The name of that business encapsulates how I live my life,” she added.

“All any of us have is now, and to some degree, we all live with uncertainty.

“To live presently with uncertainty is something I have to practice daily.

“Mindfulness encourages us to notice the small things, things that in the busyness of each day we would ordinarily miss.

“These are often the things that are most important in life.”

The 56-year-old discussed her lived experience on Ian Kinnery’s podcast, which focussed on tips to manage your wellbeing in the workplace.

Having previously talked openly about his own mental health struggles, Ian – a former European Business Coach of the Year recipient – said Laura “perfectly embodies” the power of mindfulness.

“We all face enormous mental pressures, especially within the workplace, but Laura has shown that when you manage them – and even make them work in your favour – they can actually have a positive impact on your life,” said Ian, a leading coach for almost 20 years.

“She’s channelled the power of positivity through meditation and breath work, but there are a host of different steps that you can take to look after yourself – especially in the workplace.

“Unfortunately, jobs are one of the biggest inducers of stress and I know first-hand just how much of a toll your career can take on you.

“Everybody needs to find a way to cope with their stresses, and that’s where coaching can bring about enormous benefits, especially for those who ignore the warning signs that they are struggling themselves.

“Often these are the people who, on the surface, seem highly successful such as business leaders. But the reality is we all have struggles and we could all do with taking a leaf out of Laura’s book to focus on ourselves – as she’s living proof about how well it works.”