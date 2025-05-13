Pictures and video show fire crews at scene of building fire in Oakworth

Pictures and video sent in to The Yorkshire Post show fire crews attending a building fire in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were sent to Station Road in Oakworth on Monday afternoon (May 12).

Five fire engines were sent to the scene following reports of a building fire close to Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

No one was injured and the crews spent a number of hours at the scene before declaring the incident over.

Yorkshire photographer Glenn Beck spotted the smoke coming out of the building and stopped to take pictures and video, which he sent in to The Yorkshire Post.

Fire crews at the scene of a fire in Oakworth on Monday. (Credit: Glynn Beck) | Credit: Glynn Beck

A spokesperson for the service said: “We were called at 3.07pm to Station Road in Oakworth to reports of a building fire.

“We sent five crews who dealt with a fire in machinery in a single storey building using hose reels and breathing apparatus.