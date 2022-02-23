Ken Teale, 84, watched his first Huddersfield Town match in the 1940s and was a regular at Leeds Road and the new stadium unless ill-health kept him away.

And for his funeral on Friday (Feb 25) his family has arranged for the order-of-service to be in the style of a football programme.

Son Steve said: “My Dad would have appreciated it. It’s something a little out of the ordinary. He wasn’t particularly a religious man so having something connected with Town would have made him smile.

The order of service for Ken Teale's funeral has been made to look like a football programme from his beloved Huddersfield Town

“He will be having his ashes scattered at the stadium, too.”

The cover is of a 1971 programme, altered to contain his dates. The four-page order of service also contains his all-time favourite 11 including Terry Poole, Denis Law and Jimmy Glazzard.

Ken, who lived in Roberttown, Liversedge, for almost 60 years and who helped build the village’s Golden Jubilee garden in 2002, died on January 25.

Mr Teale, whose wife Brenda died in 2016, leaves two children, journalist Steve and teacher Alison.

Mr Teale was born and raised in Norristhorpe in Liversedge and later lived in White Lee, Batley. He was a baker by trade and did his national service in the Army in Germany where he was part of the Army marksmen team.

He later worked at the ICI in Huddersfield, and Allied Colloids in Low Moor, Bradford.

He was night manager at Fox’s Biscuits in Batley for many years and later ran a sweet shop in Morley indoor market.

Mr Teale danced at the Gaiety ballroom in Batley, where he met Brenda, his wife of 59 years.

He was a keen gardener and loved sport, especially cricket and football. Around the time of the millennium he was joint chairman with Derek Woodhouse of the Roberttown residents association and helped build to create the jubilee gardens. He was also involved in the Christmas illuminations in the village.

He died in the Garlands care home in Heckmondwike having been taken ill before Christmas.

Son Steve said: “We feel sure lots of people in Roberttown and beyond would know my dad. He and my mother were popular in the village and will be known by many people.

“He had lived in the same house in the village since 1964 but lockdown hit him hard because he wasn’t able to get out and about.

“We have told as many friends and family as we possibly can but there are some people we simply don’t have contact details for.”

Alison said: “He was particularly fond of – and popular with – the dogs in the village. He never went anywhere without a doggy treat in his pocket.”

Mr and Mrs Teale used to have Bedlington terrier dogs, Oliver and Tim, and regularly looked after Alison’s miniature schnauzer Wilf.

He had two brothers, Rodney and the late Richard, plus a sister Sonia.