A £200,000 pavement-widening scheme on a town shopping street is set to go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme planned for Kirkgate in Otley would see benches installed and trees planted to encourage visitors to the town.

The city council and Otley Town Council ran public consultations on plans to widen the street’s eastern footway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council report said the project would help create a “cafe culture”, similar to streets in Leeds City Centre.

Kirkgate, Otley.

It said: “The widened footway will have trees, planters and benches provided to make shopping for residents and visitors a more pleasant experience with opportunities to rest.”

Improvements would also be made to a an existing pedestrian crossing.

The report said: “The proposed works will ensure a more pedestrian friendly environment, helping to improve the general safety of the street.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some businesses in the town voiced opposition to the scheme, with concerns including road narrowing and traffic congestion.

Design for the project were revised since an initial consultation was launched in 2020.

The report said: “The main concerns in the feedback were a narrowing of the road and traffic concerns.

“However, this is not the case, and these proposals seek to widen the actual running lanes for vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds City Council said a detailed construction plan would minimise disruption for businesses.