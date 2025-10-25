Otley: £200,000 scheme to create 'cafe culture' in Yorkshire market town to go ahead
The scheme planned for Kirkgate in Otley would see benches installed and trees planted to encourage visitors to the town.
The city council and Otley Town Council ran public consultations on plans to widen the street’s eastern footway.
A council report said the project would help create a “cafe culture”, similar to streets in Leeds City Centre.
It said: “The widened footway will have trees, planters and benches provided to make shopping for residents and visitors a more pleasant experience with opportunities to rest.”
Improvements would also be made to a an existing pedestrian crossing.
The report said: “The proposed works will ensure a more pedestrian friendly environment, helping to improve the general safety of the street.”
Some businesses in the town voiced opposition to the scheme, with concerns including road narrowing and traffic congestion.
Design for the project were revised since an initial consultation was launched in 2020.
The report said: “The main concerns in the feedback were a narrowing of the road and traffic concerns.
“However, this is not the case, and these proposals seek to widen the actual running lanes for vehicles.”
Leeds City Council said a detailed construction plan would minimise disruption for businesses.
The project was set to cost £205,000 in total, including £180,000 from the government’s Active Travel Fund and £25,000 from the town council.