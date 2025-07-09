The response to wildflower displays by York’s bar walls has been overwhelmingly positive but this summer’s drought has brought unexpected challenges, council officials have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Dennis, York Council’s ancient monuments lead, said flowers planted by the walls in Station Rise continued to flourish thanks to hard work behind the scenes despite the dry weather.

Council environment spokesperson Coun Jenny Kent said a living, breathing display had been created by the walls that was faring better than traditional flower beds would under similar conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blossoming of the flowers on the Station Rise embankment comes after seeds were sown there in the autumn as part of the council’s Walls in Bloom project.

A wildflower display created as part of the Walls in Bloom Project in Station Rise, York.

The scheme, modelled on the Tower of London’s Moat in Bloom, aims to create a changing display of wildflowers from the spring to the autumn.

It attempts to manage areas that would have traditionally been home to landscaped flower beds in a more environmentally and financially sustainable way.

But the project attracted criticism from some when the ground was prepared for the displays last summer, with a petition launched claiming it showed the area had become neglected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Change.org petition launched by Shane Sayner last year calling for the condition of York’s bar walls and parks to be reinstated has been signed by 3,144 people to date.

Environment Executive Member Coun Kent hit back against critics in April, saying she welcomed people caring about the walls but they should ask questions before stirring up unnecessary anger.

Council Ancient Monuments Manager Mr Dennis told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) on Monday, July 7 the Station Rise display had been successful.

He added the council had had to strike a delicate balance there meaning more non-native plant species had been included to create a show-stopping display which had been well-received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Dennis said: “It’s been a challenge because of the almost unprecedented dry spring and the current drought conditions.

“There’s been a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes and we’re grateful to volunteers and businesses who’ve helped us, we’ve had to water the flowers more than we initially thought.

“But the flowers have flourished in a way that traditional bedding plants wouldn’t have.

“The Station Rise site’s quite unique because much of the ramparts were remodelled in the Victorian period so we can be more invasive with the types of species we plant here compared to elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The process will take a bit longer elsewhere but hopefully residents and visitors will be able to see that in the next two to five years.”

Coun Kent told LDRS she had not seen a single bad reaction to the display despite previous questions and negative comments.

The executive member said: “The response has been overwhelmingly positive.

“In 2023 we had bedding plants that died off in similar weather and it’s not fair to compare this to the 1950s or 1970s because there’s no such thing as a normal summer anymore.

“We’ve had several people get in touch with us who are interested in what we’ve done here and who want to replicate it themselves.