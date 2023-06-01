A plan proposing the demolition of a Filey snack bar and two beach chalets that would be replaced by a larger café has been submitted.

The application, by owner Charles Baker, proposes the demolition of the existing Baker’s Snacks and two adjacent beach chalets “to make way for a larger, more aesthetically pleasing, thermally efficient, sustainable, and more accessible food venue”.

The business has said that approval of the proposal would allow it to remain open all year round “in order to support Filey’s tourism resurgence”.

According to a design statement submitted by Mr Baker, the premises’ current layout provides modest eat-in facilities but the proposed scheme would create “spacious seating facilities, enhancing the indoor dining experience which is lacking in this area of Filey”.

Coble Landing, Filey August 2020

The plan also states that the proposal outlined would have no impact on the existing parking arrangements or pedestrian access along Coble Landing and has been designed to provide a level, step-free access into the shop as well as providing accessible WC facilities.

To date, the proposal has been endorsed by Filey Town Council as well as two members of the public while none opposing the scheme have been received.

Writing in support of the plan, local resident David Frampton said: “Great refresh of retail facilities for a well-regarded and respected local business.”

However, North Yorkshire Council’s engineering service has raised concerns relating to the site’s “close proximity to existing retaining walls” as well as the ownership of the walls.

Baker's Snacks

The engineers have stated that the applicant should establish the wall’s ownership, gain their permission for the scheme, and undertake a structural assessment and feasibility reports.

Mr Baker’s design application states: “We submit that this visually attractive, thermally efficient, comfortable food venue will secure the long-term viable use of the Coble Landing and will act as a catalyst for further sustainable development.”

It adds that “there will be no loss of amenity in terms of noise, light pollution, emission of smells, etc”.

