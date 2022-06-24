The event, which will show support for the Armed Forces and their families, coincides with the third rail strike this week, meaning many people will travel by car to reach Scarborough’s North and South Bay.

This will likely make parking a more fraught experience than usual, so visitors should try to arrive early - particularly if you’re travelling to South Bay, where most people are expected.

Here are some of the best places to park, complete with postcodes for your sat navs:

Spectators will witness a flypast and much more this weeked

In the town centre you can find parking at the following places:

The Brunswick Shopping Centre

Brunswick Pavilion, Westborough, Scarborough YO11 1UE

NCP Scarborough Balmoral

North St, Scarborough YO11 1LU

ParkingEye Limited

1 Pavilion Square, Scarborough, YO11 1UN

Castle road, Scarborough YO11 1BH

Falconers road, Scarborough, YO11 2EN

Northstead Upper, Ryndle Crescent, Scarborough, YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower, Burniston Road, Scarborough YO12 6AF

North Terrace, North Terrace, Scarborough YO11 1HU

There are also 445 pay and display spaces on Royal Albert Drive.

In addition, there are over 650 on-street charging spaces operated by North Yorkshire County Council all of which are located within easy walking distance of the event.

There are over 6,000 free time clock-controlled spaces around the town centre, with free parking ranging from 1-3 hours.

Disabled Parking

There will be limited disabled parking along Valley Road (YO11 2LX), which is on a first come first served basis. You must show your blue badge within your car.

Park and Ride

Some car parks in Scarborough will be closed for the event so drivers are advised to use the Park & Ride sites.

A new free temporary park and ride site will be opened on the day at playing fields between St Leonard’s Crescent and the old Scarborough to Whitby railway track, off Barrowcliff Road, YO12 6SR.

Buses will run from Maple Drive (YO12 6LP) every 15 minutes from 9am until 7.45pm with return buses leaving from Royal Albert Drive (YO12 7TY ) every 15 minutes from 9.20am until 8pm.

The Seamer Road, Scarborough YO12 4LW and Filey Road, A165, Scarborough YO11 3JY Park & Ride sites, run by North Yorkshire County Council, will be operating as usual.

The park and ride is at Seamer Road which has 500 free parking spaces and Filey Road has 600 free parking spaces.

These buses run every 20 minutes, following a circular route, stopping at South Bay and York Place before returning to the respective park and ride.

The park and ride offers an affordable alternative to town centre parking.

Regular users are able to buy season tickets and benefit from free parking spaces.

The fare paid to travel on the bus also covers parking and use of facilities. Tickets can be purchased on the bus or from the East Yorkshire Buses app

Accompanied children travel for free, up to a maximum of three per adult (and child fares are available for any extra children).

Dogs can travel on the bus at the discretion of the driver and a small charge is payable.

What’s on at National Armed Forces Day 2022?

The line-up includes the Red Arrowsl, with their legendary aerial formation runs.

Also on display will be the UK's best military parachute display teams - the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team - whose routine includes heart-stopping freefall elements.

Then, be prepared to be awestruck by the sheer power of the RAF Typhoon.