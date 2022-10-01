Peter Coleman was last seen on September 28, 2022, near some woods close to the village of Aislaby where he lives.

He and his wife Rebecca run The Wheeldale, a seafront guesthouse in Whitby and his friends and family, including his daughter Jenna, have all appealed for information to find him on social media.

The North Yorkshire Police announced on September 30 that he is still missing and officers are ‘gravely’ concerned for his well being.

Peter Coleman.

Specialist search teams have been searching the wooded areas and the River Esk from Staithes to Ruswarp.

Peter is described as white, six-feet tall, of large build with grey hair and when he was last sighted, he was wearing a ‘black zip-up cardigan, blue jeans and brown shoes’.

An update from the police, on Saturday, October 1, read: “Officers searching for missing Whitby man, 48-year-old Peter Coleman, have very sadly found a body near to the area where Peter was last sighted.

“Although formal identification is yet to take place, Peter’s family have been informed and are being supported.

