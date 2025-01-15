Plan to create seven one-bed flats in Filey property described as “excessive” by objectors

3 Rutland Street, Filey. Proposed elevations

Plans to convert a Filey property into seven one-bed flats have been met with a raft of objections from locals and the town council.

Andrew Pearson has proposed converting the residential property at 3 Rutland Street, Filey, into seven one bed-flats and demolishing the current garage to create a parking and amenity space.

The property currently has seven bedrooms and the applicant said that the plan to add a third storey is of an “appropriate scale and design” and will create “spacious flats”.

North Yorkshire Council’s housing standards team leader said he had “no objections to the proposals on housing grounds” and the Highways Authority also said it had no objections.

However, the plan, which is currently under consideration, has received several objections from locals concerned about potential impacts.

One resident, Ben Akers, said: “The addition of a third floor will transform the building and make it very overpowering, towering over my property and the rest of the street.”

Another neighbour, Carol Sinclair, stated: “I agree that Filey needs more housing and I am not opposed to [it] being turned into flats, I just feel that seven is excessive.”

Filey Town Council’s planning committee has also lodged an objection to the scheme, describing it as “an overdevelopment of the space available”.

The town council added: “There is no provision for visitor parking and a shortage of on street parking for visitors in Rutland Street, the access is insufficient and it will be difficult for vehicles to manoeuvre and demolishing the garage will have a detrimental impact on the neighbouring property.”

However, plans submitted by the agend for the application state that the flats will provide opportunities for first-time buyers to purchase a property and “the design of the scheme further enhances natural surveillance”.