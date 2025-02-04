Plans for up to 380 homes, shop and community facility for 'garden village' near York

Up to 380 homes, a shop and community and childcare facilities could be built on the outskirts of York in a new garden village under plans lodged by a developer.

Taylor Wimpey’s plans would see the homes built along with a shop and facilities around 200sqm each on land between Stockton Lane and Bad Bargain Lane, east of Heworth.

The development would be built within a site earmarked in York Council’s draft Local Plan for a new settlement featuring up to 845 homes.

Taylor Wimpey stated in their application the homes would be built around a mile away from York city centre and they would also be close to Monks Cross Shopping Park.

The development is set to take place off Bad Bargain Lane near York

Plans for the development propose building the homes on the north side of Bad Bargain Lane.

Cars and other vehicles would access it from a spine road that would run from Stockton Lane south through the centre of the development.

There would also be pedestrian, cycle and emergency routes to the homes from Bad Bargain Lane.

The homes would be between one and three storeys tall, with the majority standing at two storeys high.

The 200sqm retail unit would be built at the south of the site.

A ‘green corridor’ with footpaths would separate the homes from Bad Bargain Lane.

A meadow and orchard where the Tang Hall Beck runs through the site and a pocket park at the heart of the developments are among the proposed landscaping features.

The wider garden village site was earmarked in the draft Local Plan as one which could help meet demand for new homes in the coming years.

The site masterplan includes a new local centre featuring a range of shops, services and facilities to meet local needs.