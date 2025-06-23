Plans to demolish seafront public toilet in Filey’s conservation area with no replacement suggestions

A seaside public toilet in Filey’s conservation area could be demolished due to being a “potential safety hazard”.

A public convenience located at Filey’s Royal Parade could be knocked down by North Yorkshire Council if its plans are approved.

Situated directly on the Filey seafront promenade, it forms part of a row of low-rise commercial and amenity structures, including a cafe, retail kiosks, and ice cream outlets.

However, no plans to replace the structure with a new public bathroom have been announced.

A design report states that “architecturally, the toilet block is utilitarian and functional in nature”.

It adds that “while the building forms part of the backdrop to the public promenade, it is neither prominent in architectural terms nor does it reflect the traditional features typical of the conservation area, such as decorative timberwork, Victorian masonry, or ornamental details”.

According to the council-owned Align Property Services, a structural inspection was conducted last March and found serious ongoing issues with the building.

The inspection concluded that progressive differential settlement had occurred, likely due to poor drainage and water runoff behind the property, it noted severe cracking in external and internal walls, with daylight visible through some gaps, and corroded steel handrails, which “pose a potential safety hazard to the public”.

Subsurface voids were also discovered beneath the precast concrete stair treads alongside “evidence of previous ad hoc repairs”.

The condition report concluded that while the building was not currently at risk of imminent collapse, substantial and costly remediation would be required to ensure its long-term stability and safety.

According to Align, in its current deteriorated state, the public WC is detracting from the conservation area due to its appearance, the architectural style, and the potential safety hazard caused by its structural issues.

A planning statement concludes that the demolition should be considered “proportionate and justified” and that the removal of the structure would allow for future improvement of the public realm, and has the potential to enhance the visual landscape along the promenade.