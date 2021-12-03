Pocklington Rotary Club offering leadership course funding to teenagers

Pocklington Rotary Club is fully sponsoring a place on the leadership award course.

Pocklington Rotary Club is fully sponsoring a place on the course (at a cost of £475) and will arrange for the successful student to be taken to and from Hebden Hey.

RYLA is a leadership development course for youngsters that has been running in Yorkshire for more than 20 years.

The selected activities on the course are all based on elements of problem solving, communication, organisation, delegation, teamwork etc.

The activities are conducted by experienced professional instructors who have worked with Rotary for many, many years.

Although the tasks are largely centred on outdoor activities which add a physical dimension to the problems people will face, the club stressed that this is not an activity holiday.

The club said it was proud to have sponsored one or two young people each year from this area to attend the course.

A spokesman said: “We have been moved by the incredible feedback we receive from what is often called a life-changing week.”