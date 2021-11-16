Pocklington Rugby in the Community joins forces with Your Hearing Consultants to offer £3,500 hearing aid giveaway

Pocklington Rugby In The Community chairman Andy Bowden, Your Hearing Consultants clinical director Lucy Cabaniuk with Sylvi, hearing care specialist Emma Flint, and Pocklington RUFC president Paul Rhodes.

Your Hearing Consultants has joined forces with the Pocklington Rugby in the Community charity and hearing aid manufacturer Widex to help change the life of one deserving community member this Christmas.

The Pocklington-based company is asking residents to nominate local heroes to receive a free pair of top-of-the-range Widex Moment™ hearing aids.

The winning nominee will be announced at the Rugby in the Community’s annual Christmas dinner event, which sees isolated members of the community come together for some much-needed festive cheer. Owner and audiologist of Your Hearing Consultants, Lucy Cabaniuk, said: “We wanted to give something back to the community, and since Christmas is the season for giving, this felt like a perfect opportunity to do something special for somebody who really deserves it.

“The Rugby in the Community Christmas dinner is a special event and we are honoured to be involved.

“We would love to hear from residents who know someone in need and deserving of this superb prize.

“We are really excited to hear the amazing stories of the local community. I am sure it won’t be easy selecting the lucky winner.”

Your Hearing Consultants is an independent hearing care provider which provides services to people at their homes or from their local hearing clinics which includes the one based at Pocklington RUFC.

If you would like to nominate somebody for this incredible prize, please send a message to [email protected], by calling 01759 361605, or via the Your Hearing Consultants Facebook page. Entries must be received by Wednesday, December 15.