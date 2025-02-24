Police appeal for information over missing woman and her eight-year-old son
Police have issued an appeal to the public to help them track down a woman and her son who have gone missing in Yorkshire.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for information to the whereabouts of Lydsney Craven and her son Daniel Becic.
Lyndsey, who is 45, is thought to be with her son Daniel, who is eight.
They are believed to be missing from their home in Armley, Leeds.
Daniel is wearing white Nike trainers, grey bottoms, stripey jumper, white, grey and yellow and blue jacket.
No information has been released by police as to what Lyndsey may be wearing, or where they were last seen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 806 of February 23.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.