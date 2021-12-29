Police concern for missing man who was last seen before Christmas

Police have carried out extensive searches to find a man who has been missing since before Christmas.

By Lloyd Bent
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:12 pm

Humberside Police are searching for a man named only as Owen, from the Brough area, who is believed to have links to Froggatt Edge, near Sheffield.

Owen was last seen in Doncaster on Wednesday, December 15 and has also links to North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

He was reported as missing on December 18.

The man, named only as Owen by police, has been missing since December 18

Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but Humberside Police, assisted by forces in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact them.

Read More

Read More
Old tales of Saturday girls and 'seasonal spectacles' remembered in artwork to h...

He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps and is fitted with a static tow bar.

He is also known to frequent rural locations.

Own is 5ft 10ins tall, with short, brown hair and a beard. He has a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.

If you have seen Owen, or know where he is, call Humberside Police on 101 and quote log number 230 of December 18.