Police concern for missing man who was last seen before Christmas

Humberside Police are searching for a man named only as Owen, from the Brough area, who is believed to have links to Froggatt Edge, near Sheffield.

Owen was last seen in Doncaster on Wednesday, December 15 and has also links to North Yorkshire.

He was reported as missing on December 18.

Extensive enquiries have taken place and are continuing, but Humberside Police, assisted by forces in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire, are appealing for anyone who has seen Owen to contact them.

He is thought to be driving a grey Range Rover, which has roof bars front and back, side skirt steps and is fitted with a static tow bar.

He is also known to frequent rural locations.

Own is 5ft 10ins tall, with short, brown hair and a beard. He has a black cap and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue polo shirt and black boots.