Police confirm missing North Yorkshire woman, 21, has been found safe after major search

UPDATED AT 4pm: Missing 21-year-old Britany Wheldon from Malton was found safe and well just before 2.40pm today (Monday December 6).

She was located by search and rescue volunteers near to where she was last seen on Sunday morning at Allerston near Pickering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns for Britany Wheldon were raised by her worried family at around 4.30pm on Sunday (December 5).

Police are searching Dalby Forest for Britany

The 21-year-old, from Malton, was last seen at around 9.30am the same day in the Allerston area near Pickering. Her black Kia Picanto car was found nearby.

Police searches, supported by mountain rescue team volunteers and a police helicopter, are ongoing in and around Dalby Forest.

Britany is described as white with long straight blonde hair and a slim build. It is believed she was wearing grey leggings, a white and black jumper, possibly a hi-viz riding top, and a pale pink body warmer with a hood.