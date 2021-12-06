North Yorkshire Police confirmed on Saturday (Dec 4) that an 18-year-old man had died after a green Ford Fiesta crashed into a wall near Settle Golf Club at around 9.15pm on December 3.

This morning (Dec 6), North Yorkshire Police confirmed the driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, later died in hospital.

A statement from the force said: "The 18-year old front seat passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Sadly, the driver later died in hospital.

Police confirmed a second man died in the crash on Friday night

"Our thoughts are with the families of both males, they are currently being supported by specialist officers."

North Yorkshire Police's major collision investigation unit are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the car to contact them. They are particuarly keen to hear from anyone who was travelling along the B6480 towards Settle at approximately 9pm and has dashcam footage.