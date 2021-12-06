Asda to offer all emergency services workers 10 per cent off this Christmas

The discount is available in all Asda’s 633 stores across the UK until January 2nd 2022 and includes food and drink, George at Asda clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical.

Blue Light card holders can receive the discount by presenting their card at the checkout.

The Blue Light Card is a nationally recognised scheme which provides workers in the NHS, emergency services, social care sector and the armed forces with a range of discounts.

Blue light workers to be handed 10 per cent Christmas discount.

Leeds-based Asda has launched its Christmas discount for card holders to recognise the amazing work they do each day to keep everyone safe.

Derek Lawlor, Chief Merchandising Officer at Asda, said: “Blue Light Card holders work in difficult and dangerous situations every day of the year to provide support to people across the UK who need it the most. We wanted to recognise this and thank them for everything they do by offering a discount in our stores this Christmas.”

Tom Dalby, CEO at Blue Light Card, said: “Asda has always done so much to show its appreciation to NHS staff and other frontline workers, and this partnership will help millions of blue light workers in the country.

"After last year’s restrictions, this Christmas will feel particularly special for those who were unable to see their loved ones during the festive period in 2020.

"It’s often the norm for so many of our members to work long hours in the run up to the big day, but at Asda they can save so much time on their Christmas shop by buying everything under one roof.

"I hope they take advantage of this exclusive 10% discount to save on their tree, their turkey, their board games and even their Christmas jumper.