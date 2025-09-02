Police name 77-year-old woman who died after car crashed into tree in Yorkshire

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 06:57 BST
Police have named a 77-year-old woman who died after a car hit a tree in Yorkshire on Monday (Sep 1).

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Pontefract Road in Hemsworth, near Wakefield, after a Ford KA crashed with a tree between 8.35am and 8.48am.

The car was travelling southbound towards Hemsworth when it left the road and hit the tree, police said.

A statement from the force said: “Joan Bell, 77, was driving a red Ford KA which collided with a tree on Pontefract Road between 8.35am and 8.48am.

Joan Bell, 77, was driving a red Ford KA which collided with a tree on Pontefract Road this morning.

Emergency services attended and Joan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team is now investigating and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 13250500553.

