Police name 77-year-old woman who died after car crashed into tree in Yorkshire

Police have named a 77-year-old woman who died after a car hit a tree in Yorkshire on Monday (Sep 1).

West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Pontefract Road in Hemsworth, near Wakefield, after a Ford KA crashed with a tree between 8.35am and 8.48am.

The car was travelling southbound towards Hemsworth when it left the road and hit the tree, police said.

A statement from the force said: “Joan Bell, 77, was driving a red Ford KA which collided with a tree on Pontefract Road between 8.35am and 8.48am.

“Emergency services attended and Joan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”