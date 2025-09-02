Police name 77-year-old woman who died after car crashed into tree in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police said it was called to Pontefract Road in Hemsworth, near Wakefield, after a Ford KA crashed with a tree between 8.35am and 8.48am.
The car was travelling southbound towards Hemsworth when it left the road and hit the tree, police said.
A statement from the force said: “Joan Bell, 77, was driving a red Ford KA which collided with a tree on Pontefract Road between 8.35am and 8.48am.
“Emergency services attended and Joan was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”
West Yorkshire Police’s major collision enquiry team is now investigating and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 13250500553.