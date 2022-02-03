Police name Yorkshire driver, 54, who died when his car overturned in a layby in Ryedale

A 54-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Ryedale.

By Grace Newton
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:19 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 4:20 pm

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that just after 7pm on Wednesday, a silver Skoda Octavia was heading north at Welham Hill at Norton when it left the road and overturned in a lay-by after passing the crossroads with Penhowe Lane and Low Lane.

The driver, Peter Andrew Newton, aged 54, from Duggleby, Malton, sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, including an air ambulance crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Chop Gate bones: Human remains found on Yorkshire farm in 2020 identified as Wor...
Police

Routes around the scene remained closed until 2.35am today while the police investigation was carried out and the vehicle was safely recovered.

Witnesses or anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference number 12220019243 when providing details.

PoliceRyedaleYorkshireNorth Yorkshire PoliceNorton