Police name Yorkshire driver, 54, who died when his car overturned in a layby in Ryedale

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that just after 7pm on Wednesday, a silver Skoda Octavia was heading north at Welham Hill at Norton when it left the road and overturned in a lay-by after passing the crossroads with Penhowe Lane and Low Lane.

The driver, Peter Andrew Newton, aged 54, from Duggleby, Malton, sadly died at the scene despite the efforts of members of the public and the emergency services, including an air ambulance crew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Routes around the scene remained closed until 2.35am today while the police investigation was carried out and the vehicle was safely recovered.