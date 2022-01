Officers discovered the grey-and-white youngster curled up by the rear tyre of the car in Grimsby on Thursday (January 13).

Writing on Humberside Police' s Twitter page, they said: “This morning we received a report of a seal near the town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tiny seal was found under a car

“Unfortunately, the seal didn't want to hang around, resulting in one of our slower pursuits.