Polly Noakes: 'I moved to the Yorkshire countryside and its freeing and healing nature has shaped my illustration'

In heavy downpours of February 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown began, a removal firm shuttled van after van of furniture and belongings down a narrow, bumpy track to the cottage that Polly Noakes was delighted to finally call her home.

It was her husband’s birthday when the couple made the big move north from the New Forest to the corner of North Yorkshire that Polly had been visiting since before she could walk. A remote area of Nidderdale, along a lane that most certainly could not accommodate the size of the lorry carrying their possessions.

"Our furniture had to be shuttled in, in little vans, by the removal firm in the pouring rain,” the illustrator and author remembers. “They thought we were mad. We’d downsized to this small, little cottage.”

Polly Noakes won the 2025 Oscar's Book Prize.

To Polly, it felt like an instant haven. “It was a very healing space. My sister had died four weeks before we moved and it was a really special time to recover. I found being in the cottage and being in the countryside walking really healing.”

Five years on, she is still gushing about the area. “I love the wildness and the people here are really warm and welcoming. It’s just beautiful, it’s peaceful, the air is clean...” It’s fair to say the move has had quite the impact on Polly, who first fell in love with the area whilst visiting her aunt’s holiday home as a child.

She grew up in a busy and creative household in Cambridge, articulating clearly at 14 a vision for her future self that Polly has gone on to achieve. “I remember when we were asked what we wanted to be, saying I want to be a commercial artist and I want to illustrate books,” she recalls.

And so Polly enrolled at Cambridge School of Art to study illustration, then returning years later to graduate with a master’s degree in Children’s Book Illustration. Over the years, as well as her own books, Polly has illustrated for a number of other authors, using techniques such as monoprint, watercolour, gouache and collage.

Illustrator Polly lives in the North Yorkshire countryside and is inspired by her walks outdoors.

She has worked with the likes of Bloomsbury, Usborne Books and Harper Collins, with her more recent creations crafted from inside the old boot room at her beloved, windswept cottage.

“My work changed (when I moved),” Polly reflects. “I started sketching, painting. My work started to become looser and freer...That work style slowly morphed over into my picture book work."

In 2024, Polly released Just The Two Of Us, a children’s picture book she both authored and illustrated. It was thought up and mulled over in Nidderdale, its plot twists ironed out as she walked daily in rain, wind, snow and sun.

The touching story of friendship and hope explores what happens when a child’s imaginary friend is no longer needed. Like with much of her work, Polly was inspired by her own childhood, when she found comfort in inanimate objects being imaginary friends, as well as the exploits of her daughter, now in her thirties, who also had a fictitious pal called Phyllis, as a young girl.

Polly Noakes being presented with Oscar's Book Prize.

“I always draw on my own children and myself,” Polly says. “I really remember my childhood. (This story) came also from hearing a Beatles song called The Two of Us written by Paul McCartney about Linda about how they go off on adventures just the two of them. I listened to it on a loop whilst I was working and I thought there’s a story here.”

The tale has recently won her the 2025 Oscar’s Book Prize, securing her £10,000. The prize is awarded each year in memory of book-loving Oscar Ashton, who died in 2012 of an undiagnosed heart condition aged three-and-a-half. It champions UK picture books for young children and seeks to gently remind parents and carers of the power of early-years reading.

Oscar’s father James Ashton and mother Viveka Alvestrand launched the prize, now sponsored by Amazon, and supported by the London Evening Standard, to celebrate their boy’s love for stories and how they helped to foster his vivid imagination.

James, a former journalist who grew up in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, says: “Oscar was fantastic. He was very creative, very curious, very energetic. Bereavement is something that a lot of people live with and they choose to remember the ones they loved in different ways. We went with this idea.”

“We wanted to celebrate this category that is really important to early years," he continues, “the picture book. A beautiful colourful category...We know parents have no time and there’s always a dash to nursery and a dash to bed but if we can in a tiny way remind parents about that ten minutes every night sharing a book with their child. It’s never too early to fall in love with books. This is where creativity and curiosity really grows from.”

Polly became the 12th winner of the prize, chosen by a judging panel which this year included CBeebies presenter Ben Cajee, along with the bestselling children’s author Smriti Halls and Imogen Russell Williams, a reviewer with a comprehensive knowledge of classic and contemporary children’s literature.

“Quite often these books are joint ventures between the author and the illustrator, who sometimes haven’t met, having worked remotely,” James says. “Then you get someone like Polly who do both and you think that’s twice the talent.”

