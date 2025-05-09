Pope Leo XIV: Archbishop of York leads welcome to first American pontiff

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV concelebrates Mass with the College of Cardinals inside the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican the day after his election as 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

The Archbishop of York said he shared in “great joy” after the election of Pope Leo XIV – the first pontiff to hail from the United States.

The new Pope, who was formerly known as Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected after four rounds of voting at the papal conclave in the Vatican City’s Sistine Chapel.

It was one of the quickest conclusions to the election process in modern history, following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Pope Leo XIV, 69, gave his first Mass in the Sistine Chapel yesterday following his election, speaking in addressing cardinals in English at the start of the service, saying “you have called me to carry the cross and to be blessed”.

Chicago-born Leo was seen wearing simple black shoes, not the red loafers of the papacy preferred by some traditionalist popes.

Two women delivered the Scripture readings at the start of the Mass, perhaps an indication of Leo’s intention to follow Pope Francis’ priority to expand women’s role in the church.

As a cardinal, Leo put into practice one of Francis’ most revolutionary reforms by having three women serve on the board that vets bishop nominations.

Stephen Cottrell, who is leading the Church of England while it hunts for a successor to the Archbishop of Canterbury, said: “I share in the great joy of our Roman Catholic sisters and brothers in welcoming His Holiness Pope Leo XIV as the Bishop of Rome.

“With Christians around the world, I will be praying for the new Pope as he takes on the enormous challenges and responsibilities of the Petrine ministry.

“Pope Leo XIV’s many years of pastoral experience, his commitment to justice, and his deep spirituality are an example of life lived in service to Jesus Christ.

“As Anglicans we give thanks for his call to Christians to be bridge-builders across the divisions of our world, and the divisions that continue to exist between churches.”

Buckingham Palace said the King sent a private message to Pope Leo XIV, congratulating him on his election. Charles sent his and the Queen’s most sincere good wishes for his pontificate, a palace spokesperson added.

The King had developed a strong bond with Pope Leo’s predecessor Pope Francis over the years, and met him in-person again not long before Francis’ death last month.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the election of a new Pope as a “deeply profound moment of joy for Catholics in the United Kingdom and globally” while the Church of England’s most senior bishop said he looks forward to “working with” the new Pope.

In a message sent to the new Pope, the Bishop of Leeds Marcus Stock said: “Holy Father, the Diocese of Leeds rejoices with all the People of God in your election as the Successor of the Apostle Peter, whom Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ established as the ‘perpetual and visible principle and foundation of unity’ in the universal Church.

“We assure you of our loyalty and pledge that we will pray for you and for your apostolic ministry in the service of Christ.” Pope Leo’s election signalled an end to the widely-held belief that cardinals would not choose a leader from a global superpower.

While his name had been mentioned on several shortlists of likely candidates, he was not seen as a particular frontrunner for the papacy.

He will be seen by some as a “continuity candidate” after Francis’s papacy, and is believed to have been close to the late Pope.

Conclaves are held under conditions of extreme secrecy, with ex-communication threatened for any cardinal who discloses how they or another voted.

Father Gabriel Hassan, parish priest at St Monica’s Church in Hoxton, east London, said the election of Pope Leo XIV was especially meaningful to Augustinian Catholics across the world.

“Just like any other Catholic, we’re delighted to have a new Pope after the passing of Pope Francis,” he said.