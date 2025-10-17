Prince Andrew will no longer use Duke of York title, Palace announces

Prince Andrew is stop using all of his titles and honours, including the Duke of York, he has announced in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

The disgraced Prince Andrew will no longer use the title Duke of York, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew will give up the title, as well as his other honorifics, following new revelations in the long-running scandal of his association with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a bombshell announcement from Buckingham Palace on Friday evening, Andrew said: “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

The King’s brother will retain the dukedom, which can only be removed by an Act of Parliament but not use it.

He will also give up his knighthood as a Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter.

Leaders in York have long campaigned for Andrew to be stripped of the dukedom, which was conferred on him by the late Queen on his wedding day in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

York Central MP Rachael Maskell previously presented a Bill in Parliament to try to strip the title away from Andrew, and the city’s council also removed his status as Freeman of the City.

The latest development in the long-running controversy comes just days before the publication of a memoir by Andrew’s late alleged victim, Virginia Giuffre, to whom he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case.