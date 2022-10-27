Harry’s book is called Spare, a reference to the phrase “the heir and the spare”, and will be released globally on January 10.

The memoir will be published by Penguin Random House and in a press release the publisher said: “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century – two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow and horror.

“As Diana, Princess of Wales was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling – and how their lives would play out from that point on.

The Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir, which is expected to lay bare his life as a royal, will be published in the new year. Pictured with his wife, The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan.

“For Harry, this is his story at last.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

A description under the heading “about the author” reads: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, is a husband, father, humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist. He resides in Santa Barbara, California, with his family and three dogs.”

Penguin Random House said the memoir will be available in English in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa and Canada, while the book will also be published in translation in 15 additional languages, including Spanish, Italian, German and Chinese.

