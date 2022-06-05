Queen thanks the nation and remains 'committed to serving you all' following Jubilee celebrations

At the end of the weekend marking her seven decades on the throne, she said that she had been “humbled and deeply touched” that so many people have “taken to the streets” to mark the momentous occasion.

In an official message she said: “While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the vest of my ability, supported by my family.

“I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.”

The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen had delighted the thousands of well-wishers gathered in the capital when she made a second appearance on the balcony at the end of the two-hour long Platinum Pageant on Sunday alongside a small number of family members.

Although having not watched the parade from the Royal Box, she stepped out in front of the gathered crowds on the Mall alongside the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children.

The 96-year-old waved and those gathered sang God Save the Queen following some uncertainty over whether the Queen would be seen again during the celebrations, having pulled out of a number of the events earlier in the weekend.

Flanked by her three heirs – son, grandson and great-grandson – it offered a glimpse into the monarchy’s future.

The royals had planned to see a display by the Red Arrows – following their fly-past on Thursday – from their balcony vantage point, but the aerial event was called off due to the low clouds which had threatened rain all day.

Corgi puppets, punks, Daleks and hundreds of military personnel helped to conclude the weekend of celebrations yesterday, parading through central London as part of the Platinum Pageant.

The carnival throughout the afternoon told the story of the seven decades of the Queen’s reign, and featured open-top double decker buses celebrating the cultural moments of each era, as well as performances by arts groups from across the country.

Dozens of celebrities were involved in the Time of Our Lives section of the spectacle. Sir Cliff Richard and Katherine Jenkins were among the first celebrities to grace the pageant as they represented the 1950s.

Basil Brush, Kate Garraway and Alan Titchmarsh, who was dressed in union jack colours, were part of the 1960s bus which was decorated in psychedelic patterns and flowers.

Gary Lineker and Pudsey the Bear helped mark the 1980s, while supermodels Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell rode on the 1990s bus.

The afternoon provided entertainment for generations of the Royal Family sat outside Buckingham Palace in the Royal Box, as well as those watching at home.

Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was seen sat on Prince Charles’ lap at one point, while Princess Eugenie could be seen bouncing her one year old son August on her knee.