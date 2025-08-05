Racing pigeon takes rest at Yorkshire coastal holiday park after getting lost

They are used to getting visitors from all over in Filey, but the one that arrived at a Haven holiday park in the town last week was quite unusual.

The long distance racing pigeon took a stop-off at Primrose Valley and staff spotted it when it walked into the caravan sales office.

They made a fuss of him, laying on a bowl of water and offering some bird feed.

Team member Georgie found a tag on his leg – it said Malta and had a phone number on it.

Kenn the pigeon got lost during a race and found its way to a holiday park in Filey

She called and spoke to the owner who confirmed the bird was in a race and must’ve taken a wrong turn.

The owner suggested they put the bird in a box, take him away from the park and release him, which they did, but when they got back to Primrose Valley, they discovered that the pigeon had returned too.

The team at the park have become very fond of the pigeon, naming him Kenn, which is Maltese for Haven.

They are in touch with owner, and together are now working out how to get the bird back home.

Georgia Thundercliff, part of the Haven Primrose Valley team, said: “I couldn’t believe it when the pigeon wondered into the office. He obviously needed a rest – so, like all our guests, we made him feel very welcome.