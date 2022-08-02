Range Rover passenger, 23, killed in East Yorkshire collision is named as inquest opens

Connor Mark David Machon, from Bridlington, was the passenger in a black Range Rover Evoque which crashed on the B1253 near Langtoft, between Driffield and Filey, at 7.10pm on July 24.
The driver was seriously injured. No other vehicles were involved.
Mr Machon died at the scene. His funeral will take place on August 12 at Octon Crematorium.
Read More
His inquest opened at Hull and East Riding Coroner's Court on August 2 and was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.
Humberside Police have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who saw the vehicle prior to the crash or has dashcam footage from the area at the time, to call 101 quoting log number 512 of 24 July 2022.