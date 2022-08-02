Range Rover passenger, 23, killed in East Yorkshire collision is named as inquest opens

Connor Mark David Machon, from Bridlington, was the passenger in a black Range Rover Evoque which crashed on the B1253 near Langtoft, between Driffield and Filey, at 7.10pm on July 24.

The driver was seriously injured. No other vehicles were involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Machon died at the scene. His funeral will take place on August 12 at Octon Crematorium.

B1253 near Langtoft

His inquest opened at Hull and East Riding Coroner's Court on August 2 and was adjourned for a full hearing at a later date.