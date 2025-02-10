Police have found a body in the search for a former firefighter who went missing over the festive period.

Richard Mason, from Molescroft, was last seen on December 30 when he was captured on CCTV heading north along the banks of the River Hull, opposite the Crown and Anchor pub in Tickton, going in the direction of High Eske nature reserve at 9.37am.

The former firefighter was described as 6ft (1.8m) tall with dark brown hair, a bushy beard and was believed to be wearing a tan coat, dark denim trousers with a dark hat at the time he went missing.

However on Sunday (Feb 9) emergency services were contacted following a report that a body had been seen in the River Hull not from from Eske.

A statement from Humberside Police said: “The body was recovered from the water and formal identification has now taken place, and we can confirm it is that of missing man Richard from Molescroft who was last seen on Monday, December 30.

Richard Mason has been missing since December 30 | Humberside Police

“Specialist trained officers have updated Richard’s family and are providing support. Our thoughts are with them and Richard’s loved ones and friends at this incredibly sad time.