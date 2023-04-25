We have put together a list of Rishi Sunak’s previous voting records from 2015 to 2022.

The UK’s next Prime Minister will be Rishi Sunak after Penny Mordaunt bowed out of the leadership race on October 24. Prior to this, Boris Johnson also bowed out of the race.

He is the UK’s first Asian and Hindu Prime Minister. He has also made history as the youngest UK Prime Minister in more than 200 years at the age of 42.

Rishi has been the MP of Richmond (Yorks) since 2015, succeeding William Hague. He was also appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer on February 13, 2020 and his term ended on July 5, 2022. We have compiled a list of his voting records taken from TheyWorkForYou.com.

Rishi Sunak. (Pic credit: Finnbarr Webster / Getty Images)

How has Rishi Sunak voted on miscellaneous matters?

There is not enough data to evaluate Rishi’s position on restrictions on fees charged to tenants by letting agents.

He has voted for requiring pub companies to offer pub landlords rent-only leases. He voted for it once in 2016.

Rishi has never voted on capping civil service redundancy payments or on restricting the scope of legal aid.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on health?

He has voted for reforming the NHS so that GPs buy services on behalf of their patients. He voted for it once in 2019.

Rishi has never voted on allowing terminally ill people to be given assistance to end their life.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on transport?

There is not sufficient data to evaluate Rishi’s position on higher taxes on plane tickets.

He has generally voted against greater public control of bus services. He voted for it once and voted against once in 2016.

Rishi has never voted on lower taxes on fuel for motor vehicles.

He has consistently voted against a publicly owned railway system. Three votes against in 2016.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on foreign policy and defence?

He has consistently voted for use of UK military forces in combat operations overseas. Two votes for in 2015.

He has generally voted against more EU integration. 17 votes for, 63 votes against, eight absences between 2016 and 2021.

Rishi has consistently voted for replacing Trident with a new nuclear weapons system. Four votes for it in 2016.

He has consistently voted for military action against ISIL (Daesh). Two votes for it in 2015.

Rishi voted against investigations into the Iraq war. One vote against it in 2016.

He generally voted against strengthening the Military Covenant. Nine votes against and seven absences between 2021 and 2022.

Rishi consistently voted for a referendum on the UK’s membership of the EU. Four votes for it between 2015 and 2016.

He nearly always voted against UK membership of the EU. 17 votes for it, 63 votes against and eight absences between 2016 and 2021.

He has generally voted against a right to remain for EU nationals already living in the UK. One vote for it, 18 votes against and four absences between 2016 and 2021.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on environmental issues?

He has voted against financial incentives for low carbon emission electricity generation methods. One vote against it in 2018.

Rishi voted for greater regulation of fracking to extract shale gas. One vote for it in 2015.

He has generally voted for new high speed rail infrastructure. Two votes for it and two absences between 2016 and 2021.

Rishi has generally voted against measures to prevent climate change. Two votes, 16 votes against and eight absences between 2016 and 2022.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on welfare and benefits?

There is not enough information to evaluate Rishi’s position on reducing housing benefit for social tenants deemed to have excess bedrooms, also known as ‘bedroom tax’ by Labour.

He has generally voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to illness or disability. Eight votes against it and five absences between 2015 and 2022.

Rishi voted for raising welfare benefits at least in line with prices. One vote for it and one absence in 2022.

He nearly always voted for a reduction in spending on welfare benefits. 24 votes for it, one vote against and eight absences between 2015 and 2022.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on taxes and employment?

He has generally voted for raising the threshold at which people start to pay income tax. 11 votes for it, four votes against and one absence between 2015 and 2021.

Rishi consistently voted for higher taxes on alcoholic drinks. Three votes for it in 2017.

Rishi has nearly always voted for more restrictive regulation of trade union activity. 10 votes and two absences between 2015 and 2022.

He has consistently voted for reducing capital gains tax. Seven votes in 2016.

There is not enough information to calculate Rishi’s position on increasing the rate of VAT. Two votes for it and four votes against between 2015 and 2022.

He has generally voted against higher taxes on banks. Eight votes against between 2015 and 2022.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on constitutional reform?

He has generally voted against a lower voting age. Four votes against it and two absences between 2015 and 2022.

There is not enough data to calculate Rishi’s position on greater restrictions on campaigning by third parties, like charities, during elections. One vote for it and one absence between 2016 and 2022.

Rishi has voted for fewer MPs in the House of Commons. One vote for it and two absences between 2016 and 2020.

He has never voted on a veto for MPs from England, Wales and Northern Ireland over laws specifically impacting their part of the UK.

Rishi has voted against fixed periods between parliamentary elections. One vote against it and two absences in 2021.

He has generally voted against transferring more powers to the Senedd/Welsh Parliament. Two votes for it, 20 votes against and 12 absences between 2016 and 2022.

Rishi has voted against removing hereditary peers from the House of Lords. One vote against it in 2016.

He has voted for an equal number of electors per parliamentary constituency. One vote for it and four absences in 2020.

Rishi almost always voted against transferring more powers to the Scottish Parliament. Three votes for it, 33 votes against and 12 absences between 2017 and 2022.

He has generally voted against more powers for local councils. Four votes for it, 11 votes for against and three absences between 2016 and 2022.

Rishi voted for local councils keeping money raised from taxes on business premises in their areas. One vote for it in 2019.

He has generally voted for reducing central government funding of local governments. Four votes for it and three absences between 2016 and 2021.

Rishi has voted against a more proportional system for electing MPs. One vote against it and two absences between 2016 and 2020.

He has voted against a wholly elected House of Lords. One vote against it in 2016.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on home affairs?

He has consistently voted for merging police and fire services under Police and Crime Commissioners. Three votes for it in 2016.

Rishi has generally voted for stronger enforcement of immigration rules. 12 votes for it, one vote against and 11 absences between 2015 and 2022.

He has never voted on requiring the mass retention of information about communications.

Rishi has generally voted for a stricter asylum system. 13 votes for it, one vote against and 21 absences between 2015 and 2022.

He has voted for mass surveillance of people’s communications and activities. One vote for it and two absences in 2016.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on education?

He has consistently voted for academy schools. Three votes for it in 2016.

There is not enough information to evaluate Rishi’s position on university tuition fees.

He has never voted on greater autonomy for schools.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on business and the economy?

He has generally voted for reducing the rate of corporation tax. Nine votes for it and two votes against between 2015 and 2021.

Rishi has generally voted for new high speed rail infrastructure. Two votes for it and two absences between 2016 and 2021.

He voted a mixture of for and against measures to reduce tax avoidance. Four votes for it, five votes against and one absence between 2016 and 2020.

Rishi has consistently voted for stronger tax incentives for companies to invest in assets. Two votes for it in 2021.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on housing?

He has consistently voted for charging a market rent to high earners renting a council home. Five votes for it between 2015 and 2016.

Rishi has consistently voted for phasing out secure tenancies for life. Five votes for it between 2015 and 2016.

How has Rishi Sunak voted on social issues?

He has generally voted against laws to promote equality and human rights. Seven votes against it and six absences between 2015 and 2022.

Rishi has never voted on allowing marriage between two people of the same sex.