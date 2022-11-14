Road deaths increase as West Yorkshire Police launches crackdown on driving offences

West Yorkshire Police are among forces doing extra patrols to mark Road Safety Week.

Figures from Brake, the road safety charity, found a 19 per cent rise in the rate of deaths and serious injuries of people on foot in 2021 compared with 2020.

And there was a 27 per cent rise the rate of deaths and serious injuries for cyclists.

Some two in three of all deaths and serious injuries of people walking or cycling occurred on 30 mph limit roads according to the charity.

Out of 1,558 road deaths nationally in 2021, 361 were people on foot and 111 were cyclists.

And out of 25,892 road serious injuries nationally in 2021, 5,032 were people on foot and 4,353 were cyclists.

The charity’s road safety week launches in Rotherham, South Yorkshire today.

Brake chief executive Mary Williams said: “Road crashes devastate families who are bereaved and seriously injured.

"Road Safety Week is an opportunity for everyone – particularly drivers, and also employers, and community leaders – to come together and make roads safe for all, particularly the most vulnerable.

" Drivers can slow down and give people space. Employers can implement safe driving policies for their employees. Community leaders can work with their local authorities for measures that protect people, such as cycle paths.

"Road casualties are an appalling carnage that can and must end, through us all taking the right steps.”

The charity is calling on drivers to read and follow the new Highway Code, which changed this year giving greater priority to people cycling and on foot/

Separate research from legal firm Slater and Gordon found more than 10 per cent of people admit they’re likely to text whilst driving this Road Safety Week.

Furthermore, almost a third (31 per cent) would accept a call whilst driving with nine per cent replying to emails.

West Yorkshire Police are among forces doing extra patrols to mark Road Safety Week.

The force’s Roads Policing Units patrolled the roads of the county in an unmarked HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) filming the driving habits of other road users.

Between 31 October to 4 November, a total of 85 offences were recorded for various road-related incidents.

Sergeant Steve Suggitt from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Despite the recent changes to the law around mobile phone use in vehicles, some drivers are still putting themselves and others at risk by using mobile phones not just for calling, but texting and scrolling social media, which takes their concentration off the road and increases their chances of being involved in a road traffic collision.”

“Our officers will continue to patrol the roads and motorway network using unmarked vehicles and the covert HGV to film drivers who are flouting the law and putting others at risk of being seriously injured.