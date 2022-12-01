Former Leeds Rhinos rugby player, Rob Burrow, will be reading a children’s story on CBeebies on technology that has never been used before.

Rob, from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, announced on December 19, 2019, that he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) and will be appearing on the show during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The former professional rugby player will use a computer to communicate and will read the story using an eye-controlled computer, which recreates the words into a version of Rob’s own voice, which will allow him to maintain his native Yorkshire accent.

Rob, alongside his wife Lindsey and their two children, Maya and Jackson, were brought into the CBeebies studio. The children directed their dad from the TV gallery, counting down and shouting ‘action’ when the cameras were rolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used to love reading to my own children as part of their bedtime routine. I was so excited and honoured to be given the opportunity to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story. Reading and literacy are so important. It doesn’t matter what your disability is, reading is accessible to everyone. Anyone can enjoy reading and develop a love of books and bedtime stories, just like me and my family,” Rob said.

Rob Burrow on CBeebies. (Pic credit: BBC)

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Rob Burrow read a bedtime story on CBeebies?

He will be reading the story at 6.50pm on Saturday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can catch it on CBeebies or catch up on it on BBC iPlayer.

What children’s story will Rob Burrow read on CBeebies?

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will read ‘Tilda Tries Again’ by Tom Percival.

It is about a young girl who finds out one day that her world is turned upside down, nothing feels right and things that were once easy, now seem very hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad