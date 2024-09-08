Runners at next year’s Rob Burrow Marathon are being urged to add to the £6m already raised for charity by the event.

Millions of pounds have been raised for various charities since the inaugural event in 2022, including the two main partner charities of Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the MND Association.

Now firmly established on the running calendar for people from Yorkshire and beyond, the huge event has been launched for 2025 with a message from one of Rob’s former teammates, Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

It will take place on May 11 and once again start from Headingley Stadium, the home of Rob’s beloved Leeds Rhinos.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan said: “We will come together at AMT Headingley Stadium to come together for a mate with a mate, in honour of the life and legacy of the great Rob Burrow CBE.

“The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon is more than just a race - it’s a moment where a community unites. It’s a time of connection and a time of reflection.

Participants of all abilities and ages are encouraged to Run For Rob at the 2025 Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon | Run For All

“It’s when a light shines on a city filled with courage and benovolent intent in the pursuit of human endeavour. Lives really are changed through the power of sport.

“In this unique atmosphere throughout the stadium and across the course, when we run for Rob, we feel a huge sense of achievement, understanding that it’s the resilience inside the share experience that really brings us all together.

“The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon. Do it with a mate, for a mate - because there’s little we can’t achieve or overcome when we are committed to moving together.”

Since 2022, over 16,000 participants have come together and taken part in the 26.2-mile route, which once again starts at Headingley Stadium and explores the very best of the city, from the buzzy suburb of Headingley to the market town of Otley and back.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Operations Director at Run For All said, “We invite participants of all abilities and of all walks of life to lace up their trainers and Run For Rob in 2025. Rob’s efforts and campaigning to increase awareness of MND and to raise millions to fund a specialist Motor Neurone Disease Care Centre in Leeds, has been truly inspirational.