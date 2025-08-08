Independent MP Rupert Lowe has said he will make a donation to a charity rowing crew, inspired by Rob Burrow, that he wrongly suggested could be “illegal migrants”.

Mr Lowe, who was elected as a Reform UK MP but now sits as an Independent in Great Yarmouth, had posted a picture on social media on Thursday night showing a boat near some wind turbines off the Norfolk coast.

The Coastguard contacted the crew to confirm their identity and Mr Lowe has since promised to donate £1,000 to their charity - which is attempting to cure motor neurone disease after being inspired by the Leeds Rhinos legend.

The MP posted on social media this morning: “Good news. False alarm! The unknown vessel was charity rowers, thank goodness.

“As a well done to the crew, I’ll donate £1,000 to their charity – raising money for MND.

“Keep going, and watch out for any real illegal migrants!

“We received a huge number of urgent complaints from constituents – I make no apologies over being vigilant for my constituents. It is a national crisis.

“No mass deportations for the charity rowers, but we definitely need it for the illegal migrants!”

Mr Lowe had originally posted on social media on Thursday night: “Dinghies coming into Great Yarmouth, RIGHT NOW.

“Authorities alerted, and I am urgently chasing. If these are illegal migrants, I will be using every tool at my disposal to ensure these individuals are deported.”

But the vessel pictured was in fact an ocean rowing boat crewed by ROW4MND, a team of four who are attempting to row from Land’s End to John O’Groats to raise money for MND.

Leeds and England legend Burrow died with MND aged 41 in June 2024, but before that he raised millions for charity.

Right to left: Aaron Kneebone, Liz Wardley, Matthew Parker and Mike Bates. Credit: ROW4MND | ROW4MND

The fundraisers said: “Supporting the ROW4MND campaign helps to keep ‘banging the drum’, keep the legacies of Rob and Doddie alive and maintains hope for anyone touched by this disease.”

Speaking about the incident with Mr Lowe, the crew said they had been contacted by the Coastguard and asked if they could see a dinghy nearby.

Mr Bates, a former Royal Marine and British record holder for rowing across the Atlantic solo from Roundhay, Leeds, said it soon became clear the Coastguard was asking about his own boat.

“I looked to my right and there was maybe a dozen individuals stood on the shoreline staring at us,” he said.

The ROW4MND crew at sea. Credit: ROW4MND | ROW4MND

After satisfying the Coastguard that their boat was not carrying migrants, they continued, but several hours later were contacted again by the Coastguard because the police had “asked if they could send a lifeboat out to check who we were”.

Eventually, a friend forwarded Mr Lowe’s post, which Mr Bates said provided “a moment of light relief”.

He said: “We found it hilarious. I’ve not been mistaken for a migrant before.

“The best comment was the one asking where the Royal Navy were when you need them. I’m a former Royal Marine, so the Royal Navy were on the boat.”

He added: “But it was almost like a vigilante-style, people following us down the beach.

“They hadn’t twigged that we were parallel to the shore for hours and not trying to land.”

The quartet set off from Land’s End on July 25 and initially headed north into the Irish Sea before bad weather forced them to stop at Milford Haven in Wales.

They then decided to return to Land’s End and start again, this time heading in the other direction, which Mr Bates said had been “about us showing resolve and resilience and hope”.