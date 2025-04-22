Rotherham: 'My two decade musical journey getting acts onto town's stages'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mick Hill has worked alongside his day jobs - first in the steel industry and more recently at Chantry Brewery – to provide an outlet for musicians’ creative instincts. Now his bumper 420 page book, My Sound and Visions of Rotherham, records many of his memories covering the last two decades.

The high point, perhaps, was launching Slam Fest – an ambitious project to bring music into Rotherham town centre with a free festival. It began in 2012, with a main stage in All Saints Square and several others at venues around the town centre. Hindsight means we now know The Sherlocks, who appeared on a lesser-stage at the Trades club that year, were the real stars of the show.

Fast-forward a year and Slam Fest ballooned to a two day event which, Mick believes could have gone on to rival Tramlines in Sheffield, had more support been available. But a sponsor offering £9,000 pulled out in a subsequent year, after bands had been booked, leaving a huge problem for Dave and other organisers – though they managed to salvage a show of sorts. The event moved to the Cutlers pub, featuring Oliver/Dawson Saxon for several years before being derailed by the Covid pandemic and finally coming to a halt after 2023.

Mick Hill with his new book My Sound and Visions of Rotherham. Photo: Kerrie Beddows

Mick’s career as a promoter emerged from his love of rock. He and friends, who had to go to Sheffield to see live shows, began to take initiative to get shows in Rotherham.

Their first attempt, a reunion event for the old Charade rock club, surprised everyone by attracting a crowd of 300 and that acted as a springboard for more shows at venues around town. Mick’s contacts book grew and he found himself putting on acts including The Beat, punk bands UK Subs, The Vibrators, and many others.

His reason for writing the book? “My brother wrote some books about his childhood and I said I’d write one. He kept asking if I’d written it, so I did.” A computer failure meant Mick lost a lot of material from the early part of his career and it required painstaking research to piece his story back together, relying in part on archives from journalists in the area.

The venture into the music business has been a hobby rather than a career, and Mick is familiar with the sensation of making up payments for bands from his own pocket when ticket sales have disappointed.

But he says: “It was our night out as well, so we didn’t mind. I have always tried my best to do what I could for Rotherham. I can say it has been hard work. After Covid there was a boom for a while, but people are struggling again.”