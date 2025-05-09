An emaciated Staffy puppy was found by a member of the public dumped in Brackley Park by the Hornsea rail line.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after the white female Staffy, thought to be around nine months old, was found on April 25, 2025.

She was so skinny that her body condition score was just one out of nine; a healthy dog should score four out of five and she also had an untreated mass.

With no microchip, the animal welfare charity is appealing for anyone who might have information on the dog or her owner to come forward.

Staffy puppy left dumped on rail tracks. (Pic credit: RSPCA)

RSPCA inspector, Natalie Hill, said: “This poor dog was found in a very bad way, she also had a mass and was bleeding from her right ear.

“She was just a pup, and it’s tragic that her short life has turned out like this.

“We don’t know how she ended up in this state or came to be by the railway line, but the circumstances appear suspicious and we’re keen to speak to anyone who might know something about this.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the RSPCA appeals line number on 0300 123 8018 and refer to incident number 01506081.