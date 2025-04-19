Over 80 dogs rescued from squalid Doncaster home in major animal welfare operation
On Thursday (Apr 17), the RSPCA and South Yorkshire Police Dog Legislation Officers entered a property in Tickhill, in Doncaster.
When officers entered the home they were immediately taken aback by the smell, police said.
Along with the volume of animals officers noted the conditions the animals were subjected to.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Working their way around the property the team were met with faeces, filth and round every corner and room, more dogs.”
One by one, officers took the dogs from the property and to safety and counted 78 Springer Spaniels and four other breed dogs.
After seizing the animals, they were taken into kennelling and provided with a clean, dry bed.
A police investigation is ongoing as officers work to hold those responsible accountable.
Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Effective teamwork and strong partnerships between us, the RPSCA and Doncaster City Council allowed us to act on community intelligence that a property was being used to house animals and obtain an emergency warrant from the courts.
“This is not responsible dog ownership; this is cruelty and I am pleased we have been able to intervene and ensure that these dogs receive the care they deserve and hopefully have a bright future ahead of them.
“Anyone who believes they have information that can contribute to enquiries is asked to get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 180 of 17 April 2025.”