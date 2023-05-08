Despite black cat Eddie’s adoration of human company and loving nature, he is struggling to find his forever home after being at RSPCA Great Ayton for more than 230 days.

The young cat was rescued as a stray with a serious infection in both of his ears and has been nursed back to health. But he’s only had one adoption from prospective adopters, making him the longest-staying resident at Great Ayton’s rehoming centre.

Staff at the RSPCA centre in Yarm Lane, Great Ayton, say that Eddie adores human company but they believe that his colour might be putting people off from adopting him. Black, or black and white cats often take far longer to rehome than their colourful counterparts.

Eddie arrived at the centre from the Stockton-on-Tees area in September last year after being picked up by an RSPCA officer from a shed where he’d been contained by a concerned member of the public.

Black cat Eddie at RSPCA Great Ayton. (Pic credit: RSPCA Great Ayton)

Both of his ears had ulcerated and caused sore, bald patches which required many months of care and treatment.

But despite the feline’s loving and easy-going nature, and the fact he can live with secondary-aged children. His plight has not been helped by the RSPCA reporting a slow down in rehoming as people begin to cut back on spending in the current financial climate.

The number of animals leaving the charity’s centres for new homes has fallen by eight per cent - while intake has risen by the same amount.

The centre’s cattery supervisor, Beverley Dunn, said: “Eddie is an amazing cat who came to us as a stray after being found with extremely bad ears. He had to endure weeks and weeks of treatment and wear a protective cone to stop him scratching them, but he coped so well and just got on with it.

“His ears are now fully healed and he really deserves to find his forever home after the health issues he’s endured. He’s a gorgeous boy who loves human company and as much fuss and attention as you can give him, although his second favourite pastime is playing with a ping pong ball.

“Unfortunately black, and black and white cats are not as popular as tabby and ginger cats - and it always takes us considerably longer to find them loving new homes.

“The perfect owners are out there somewhere for Eddie and we’d encourage anyone who has been moved by his story, and is in a position to be able to offer him a wonderful new home, to apply through our website.”

Eddie, who is thought to be aged around two, can live with older children, although he’d prefer to be the only pet in the house, and he’ll need access to outside.