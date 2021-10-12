Sam Matterface. (Pic credit: ITV)

Here is everything you need to know about ITV’s Sam Matterface, who will be commentating on the match tonight (Oct 12).

The ITV football commentator will be working on England’s latest qualifier after recently taking over from Clive Tyldesley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is Sam Matterface?

The 43-year-old presenter and sports commentator was born in Dartford, Kent, where he attended Coopers School in Chislehurst.

His career began at the local hospital radio station OHR in 1992 before moving into commercial radio at the age of 16.

A few years later, he worked at BBC Radio Kent, then Capital Radio Sport from 1999 onwards.

Sam presented the breakfast show and a host of other sports-related programmes at the south-coast radio station 107.4 The Quay from 2001 to 2007.

He worked on the Sky channel Bravo between 2006 and 2007, where he featured in regular segments on the football magazine show Football Italia.

Sam started presenting on Sky Sports News in July 2007 and left the company three years later.

In January 2018, Sam was announced as Matt Chapman’s replacement as commentator for ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

In July 2020, ITV confirmed that he would be the lead football and England commentator at the start of the 2020-2021 season, replacing Clive Tyldesley.

Sam currently works for TalkSPORT and he is an avid supporter of Chelsea FC.