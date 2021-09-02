Hungary vs England: TV channel it's on, stream details, predicted team and kick-off time

England's striker Patrick Bamford (C) and team-mates attend an England training session at St George's Park.

England play their first game since the Euro 2020 final this evening when they take on Hungary in a World Cup qualifier.

Gareth Southgate’s side get back on the road to Qatar when they travel to Budapest for the first of a triple header of international games.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With three games played already, England currently sit top of their qualifying group having dispatched San Marino, Albania and Poland earlier in the year, but face a dangerous Hungary side who performed well at Euro 2020, and who sit second in Group I

The Road to Qatar

Football fever peaked in the summer when England were beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley, but the Three Lions must start again as they aim to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

What time is Hungary vs England?

The game is played tonight, Thursday 2 September at the Puskas Stadium, Budapest.

Kick off is at 7.45pm.

Will England fans be allowed into the stadium?

No. The game will be played without any travelling fans following both FIFA and UEFA’s announcement that no away supporters will be permitted to attend any of September’s qualifiers due to ‘recent Covid spikes in Europe’ last month.

However the home side can expect a similar scene to the Euro 2020 group stage games which saw capacity crowds able to roar on the national side in the Hungarian capital.

How can I watch Hungary vs England? Stream details

The game is being screened live by ITV with the programme starting at 7.15pm. You can also stream the game via ITV Player.

Mark Pougatch will be hosting the show with pundits including Ian Wright and Lee Dixon. Commentary will come from Sam Matterface.

If you’re unable to watch live, there will be a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.45pm.

Hungary vs England team news

Gareth Southgate is likely to stick with the same formation and tactics which served him so well during Euro 2020, with a double pivot in midfield and a front three.

Harry Kane will start up front, with Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford in reserve as he hopes for a first cap. Dominic Calvert-Lewin withdrew from the squad and with Marcus Rashford and Ollie Watkins also injured, and Mason Greenwood not selected, Southgate is short of striker options.

Raheem Sterling and either Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and £100million man Jack Grealish will complete the front three.

Trent Alexander Arnold’s return to the squad means he goes head to head with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker for the right-back slot.

Elsewhere, the team could have a familiar look to team which reached the Euro 2020 final.

Predicted starting XI: (4-3-3) Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Mount; Sterling, Kane, Grealish

What are the latest odds for Hungary vs England?

England are overwhelming favourites, with odds on them winning the game priced at just 4/9. Hungary are priced 7/1.