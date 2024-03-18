On Saturday, Humberside Police confirmed a body found at Danes Dyke in Flamborough is that of a missing teenager from Yorkshire.

Bridlington teenager Callum, 15, was said to have been last seen at around 6pm on Thursday, March 14, in the Queensgate Park area of Bridlington.

Officers launched an urgent appeal to find him.

Following the discovery of a body at Danes Dyke in Flamborough on Friday March 15, Humberside Police said “it is with deep sadness we confirm this to be missing teenager Callum from Bridlington”.

Danes Dyke runs for 4km across the whole of the Flamborough Headland, from the nature reserve here in the south to Cat Nab on the Bempton Cliffs in the north.

“Callum was reported to us as missing on Friday 15 March”, the statement continued.

"Our thoughts remain with Callum’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Our initial enquiries have been carried out and his death is not being treated as suspicious."

Over the weekend, hundreds of tributes were posted on social media to Callum.

Headlands School said they were “truly saddened” by his death.

A social media statement continued: “We are truly saddened by Callum’s tragic death.

"We express our deepest sympathy to Callum’s family and all who knew him and are affected by this loss.

“Callum was a kind, considerate, conscientious student who was well-liked.”

The school said staff will be supporting fellow students and staff at this very difficult time, “along with offering support to Callum’s family”.

Many also paid their own tributes to Callum.