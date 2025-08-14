A campaign group is preparing to fight plans for a major tourism and retirement development proposed for a North Yorkshire nature reserve.

Campaigners are expecting a planning application for the Tancred Waterside scheme at Scorton Lakes, near Richmond, to be submitted later this year.

The proposed development of 170 holiday homes, 155 retirement flats, a farm shop and spa was first revealed in 2022 when consultation documents were published and an environmental impact assessment scoping request was lodged with North Yorkshire Council.

Local residents formed the Save Scorton Lakes group to contest the plans on the former Tancred Quarry site.

Scorton Lakes Nature Reserve. Photo: Save Scorton Lakes.

The group says it is now stepping up its campaign to raise awareness of the proposed development.

Tom Duffy, spokesperson for Save Scorton Lakes, said the group had been advised that agents for the developer, Tancred Gravel Ltd, had invited local councillors to a meeting to discuss the latest proposals for the site ahead of a full planning application being submitted.

Dr Duffy said the nature reserve was a much-loved wildlife haven which had been created as “compensation” for decades of quarrying and disruption.

“The reserve provides individuals, families and various groups with relaxation, respite, exercise and study opportunities.

“It attracts walkers, runners, cyclists, horse riders, bird-watchers, naturalists and others both from the local area and the surrounding towns and villages.

“Clearly, it serves a large community and has become an outstanding achievement in a short time.

“Furthermore, its importance is likely to grow as the local population increases when the many new housing developments under construction in the vicinity come to fruition.”

Campaigners say the nature reserve created after the end of quarrying in 2022 has been an “outstanding success”.

Dr Duffy said: “In just a few years, the reserve has developed rapidly and created valuable conservation habitats whilst maintaining public access. This has been achieved by excellent design, planning and landscaping.

“The scheme is strongly opposed in principle because it is in direct conflict with a fundamental aspect of nature reserves — the absence of human habitation.

“A splendid new public amenity would be destroyed at birth.”

Councillor Carl Les, whose electoral division covers Scorton, confirmed he had been invited to look at the latest proposals for the development at a meeting, which would also give the parish council input into a future consultation exercise.

He added: “I’m pleased that they are involving the parish council at an early stage with regard to the consultation that they want to do with the public.

“Whatever scheme comes forward will be judged on its merits. There’s no doubt that the lakes are a significant amenity to the people in that area.”

A spokesperson for Scorton Parish Council said they would not comment until after the launch of the consultation process.