Settle Flowerpot Festival: Best pictures from quirky Yorkshire event celebrating creativity - and flowerpots

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 12th Jul 2025, 10:55 BST
Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe ban came into force and the Great Yorkshire Show was coming to a close on Friday – but it was a big day in another corner of Yorkshire too.

The Settle Flowerpot Festival is one of Yorkshire’s more unusual events – and may have gone a bit under the radar with Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural show coming to its crescendo on the same day.

But the event also showcases everything we love about Yorkshire and it’s people – the ability to make the most from what we have and of course our famous sense of humour.

People from across the town of Settle were busy preparing for the launch of its flowerpot festival. Despite officially launching today (Jul 12), the town was awash with colour on Friday when most of the county had its eyes elsewhere.

The festival runs until September 7, so anyone visiting will be able to keep their eyes peeled for the unusual creations which adorn open spaces, gardens, walls and buildings.

The event was also previously featured on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out on Channel 5.

We sent photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe along to see which brilliant creations he could spot. Take a look at his pictures in our gallery below.

Settle Flowerpot Festival. Pictured Christine Flitcroft. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

1. Settle Flowerpot Festival.

Settle Flowerpot Festival. Pictured Christine Flitcroft. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Settle Flowerpot Festival. Pictured Mark Rand. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Settle Flowerpot Festival

Settle Flowerpot Festival. Pictured Mark Rand. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Settle Flowerpot Festival. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

3. Settle Flowerpot Festival

Settle Flowerpot Festival. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Settle Flowerpot Festival. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Settle Flowerpot Festival

Settle Flowerpot Festival. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireYorkshire WaterChannel 5
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice