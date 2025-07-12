The Settle Flowerpot Festival is one of Yorkshire’s more unusual events – and may have gone a bit under the radar with Yorkshire’s biggest agricultural show coming to its crescendo on the same day.

But the event also showcases everything we love about Yorkshire and it’s people – the ability to make the most from what we have and of course our famous sense of humour.

People from across the town of Settle were busy preparing for the launch of its flowerpot festival. Despite officially launching today (Jul 12), the town was awash with colour on Friday when most of the county had its eyes elsewhere.

The festival runs until September 7, so anyone visiting will be able to keep their eyes peeled for the unusual creations which adorn open spaces, gardens, walls and buildings.

The event was also previously featured on Susan Calman’s Grand Day Out on Channel 5.

We sent photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe along to see which brilliant creations he could spot. Take a look at his pictures in our gallery below.

