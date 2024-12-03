Sheffield Christmas Markets: I went to explore Yorkshire's 'prettiest' Christmas market
Sheffield is often depicted as a grim city up north place to go due to our industrial heritage.
Now the city centre is a place of rapid transformation, not to mention stunning Christmas markets stretching from The Moor to the Town Hall Square and up to Sheffield City Hall.
If you're snap-happy, like me, it will be hard to find a grim backdrop in Sheffield city centre at the moment.
Instead, you'll be greeted by a picturesque arch with a neon sign and plenty of alpine-style chalets housing the stalls.
I started on The Moor where there's a giant Ferris wheel, a bar area, and a range of food and gift stalls.
You can't beat the smell of hot crepes and mulled wine lingering in the air. I also popped into The Moor market which has a reasonably priced food court, a Santa’s grotto, and plenty of places to keep warm.
We then made our way to the pinnacle of Sheffield Christmas Markets on Pinstone Street where there are more log cabins. Set inside the Peace Gardens is a large Alpine Bar perfectly positioned by the fountains. It looks like the bar is tailor-made to provide an eye-catching Christmas scene within The Peace Gardens with twinkling lights and even a large Sheffield sign made up of lights. It’s perfect for those of us who love a photo opportunity.
There was a selection of food on offer from delicious homemade tiramisu by Paradiso Authentic Italian to school dinner-style crumble tubs with a range of fillings.
We then made our way up to Barker’s Pool where there's a carousel and Santa’s Grotto.
We visited from late afternoon until early evening to catch the lights in the darkness. It is magical, separated into different zones. If we'd had time we would have gone on to Kelham Island’s Victorian Market but we were enjoying meandering through the city centre.
The Steel City's Christmas Markets are by far some of the most picturesque I've been to.