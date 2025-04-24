Sheffield man accepted his own death when hydraulic press crushed him in terrifying ordeal

A "terrified" engineer was slowly crushed like a twig by a three tonne hydraulic press which left him "accepting" his own death

An engineer has told of the horrific moment he was almost crushed to death by a three tonne hydraulic press which slowly crushed him 'like a twig' and left him with three snapped ribs.

Nigel Barnett, 59, said he was left "accepting his own death" after being squashed by the machine after he had climbed inside to fix it.

Nigel heard his ribs snap one by one as he was pushed against the back wall after the powerful press activated - he also suffered a puncture wound which has caused severe lower back pain.

He only survived due to the quick thinking of one of his colleagues who managed to disable the machine before he was flattened.

The three tonne hydraulic press.

The engineer had to suffer with "10 millimeters of breathing space" for 30 minutes before he was released from the press and taken to the hospital.

Recalling the accident, Nigel said: "I thought I was going to die that day and strangely I accepted it.

"My ribs were being crushed from the side, pushing them up and forward and slowly breaking them one at a time - like bending a twig until it snaps.

"I had to endure this fear and pain as each one slowly fractured - I could hear them each time.

Nigel Barnett's injuries.

"I decided to die like a man, not moaning or complaining as not once during my ordeal did I scream, beg, or cry."

Nigel, of Eckington, near Sheffield, Yorkshire, crawled into the 4ft by 7ft machine on his hands and knees to fix a faulty valve which was preventing the cylinder from pressing the die from it's housing and into the steel.

He recalled the top doors of the machine where open which short-circuited the press meaning it shouldn't have been able to activate.

An electrician who was also trying to fix the machine had told Nigel the system was in manual mode and not automatic - meaning it could only be operated by a human.

But when he crawled inside and tapped the valve back into place with his hammer the machine switched on trapping him inside.

The electrician had made a near fatal error accidentally leaving the machine in automatic mode meaning it had turned on by itself.

They also deactivated all safety features of the press preventing it from being stopped before it reached Nigel.

The now 61-year-old said: "It crushed me along the right side of my chest and hips.

"It slowly pressed me up against the metal grill, so I was between the ram and the grill, which is where the bolt holding the grill penetrated my left side.

"I was finding it increasingly hard to breathe and was being rolled at the hips, so my lower back was put under a great deal of force and strain, as my legs and hips were rotated while my upper body stayed trapped.

"At this point, the emergency stop was pressed and the machine stopped, leaving me with about five to ten millimetres of chest expansion.

"Luckily this was what allowed me just enough oxygen to stay alive but obviously I was in immense pain and I was twisted into a horrible position.

"I endured that for 20 to 30 minutes.

The emergency services were then called to the scene and Nigel was eventually freed and taken to hospital where he remained for three days.

Following the accident Nigel was out of work for four months needing care and assistance from his family, especially his wife, to help him with everyday tasks.

He also needed to have psychological therapy including cognitive behavioural therapy to help him come to terms with his ordeal due to the emotional trauma.

Nigel eventually contacted a solicitor, who over the space of a few years helped him settle his case for a five figure sum.

Now, almost three years on from the tragedy, he is back at work in the same field - though admits it still has an impact on him.

He said: For the first year or so after I was very nervy and nervous around machines especially when getting into them."

"I still am to a certain degree, but it's not as bad as it was - with time it changes.

"I'm just a lot more careful now as I double or triple check everything to the point that it probably bores people."

Sarah Tagg of Norrie Waite and Slater solicitors who helped Nigel put in a successful claim said: "I am extremely pleased to have brought this serious accident case to a successful conclusion for Mr Barnett.

"I can only imagine how excruciatingly painful and psychologically damaging his accident at work was for him and no amount of compensation will ever help him to forget that day at work.

"Employers need to do all that they can to ensure that work equipment is safe and maintained regularly and that thorough safety checks are undertaken regularly.

